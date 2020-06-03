All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:41 PM

11964 Tulio WAY

11964 Tulio Way · (239) 898-6072
Location

11964 Tulio Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED Cordova Available! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with
an attached two car garage! Live just like a single family the half the price - the only touching wall to your neighbor is the storage in the garage! Downstairs you'll find a bright living room, half bath, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk and a large pantry! Upstairs you'll find another built in desk, laundry, linen closet with both bedrooms. Guest bedroom has an attached bathroom with single sink and shower/tub combo! Master bedroom is a good size with large walk in closet and wood vented shelving! En suite master bathroom offers dual sinks, large soaking tub and a glass enclosed shower! Right off the living room you have an open patio with easy maintenance landscaping! This Casita is a great location - corner unit with a direct view of the fountain and water feature. Walk right out your front door to a wooden bench with relaxing views ! Rent includes water/sewer and basic cable. No pets, no smoking. All Paseo Amenities are included - no transfer fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11964 Tulio WAY have any available units?
11964 Tulio WAY has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11964 Tulio WAY have?
Some of 11964 Tulio WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11964 Tulio WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11964 Tulio WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11964 Tulio WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11964 Tulio WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11964 Tulio WAY does offer parking.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11964 Tulio WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY have a pool?
No, 11964 Tulio WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY have accessible units?
No, 11964 Tulio WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11964 Tulio WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11964 Tulio WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11964 Tulio WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
