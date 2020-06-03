11964 Tulio WAY

Amenities

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED Cordova Available! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms with

an attached two car garage! Live just like a single family the half the price - the only touching wall to your neighbor is the storage in the garage! Downstairs you'll find a bright living room, half bath, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk and a large pantry! Upstairs you'll find another built in desk, laundry, linen closet with both bedrooms. Guest bedroom has an attached bathroom with single sink and shower/tub combo! Master bedroom is a good size with large walk in closet and wood vented shelving! En suite master bathroom offers dual sinks, large soaking tub and a glass enclosed shower! Right off the living room you have an open patio with easy maintenance landscaping! This Casita is a great location - corner unit with a direct view of the fountain and water feature. Walk right out your front door to a wooden bench with relaxing views ! Rent includes water/sewer and basic cable. No pets, no smoking. All Paseo Amenities are included - no transfer fee!