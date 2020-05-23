11131 Yellow Poplar DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW A/C recently installed! Botanica Lakes, your oasis in the ever-popular Treeline corridor. This well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers long lake views, open layout, close proximity to the amenity center & a great home for anyone looking for a quality home in a centrally located community. With crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile on the diagonal, screened lanai, & spacious backyard you won't be disappointed with the quality construction of this phenomenal property. Botanica lakes offer tennis, pickleball, resort-style pool, splash pad & playground, basketball, fitness center, & guard-gated entry. Located near RSW international airport, Fenway South, Gulf Coast Town Center and all of the great options South Fort Myers has to offer.