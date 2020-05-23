All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

11131 Yellow Poplar DR

11131 Yellow Poplar Drive · (239) 405-0529
Location

11131 Yellow Poplar Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW A/C recently installed! Botanica Lakes, your oasis in the ever-popular Treeline corridor. This well-appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers long lake views, open layout, close proximity to the amenity center & a great home for anyone looking for a quality home in a centrally located community. With crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile on the diagonal, screened lanai, & spacious backyard you won't be disappointed with the quality construction of this phenomenal property. Botanica lakes offer tennis, pickleball, resort-style pool, splash pad & playground, basketball, fitness center, & guard-gated entry. Located near RSW international airport, Fenway South, Gulf Coast Town Center and all of the great options South Fort Myers has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have any available units?
11131 Yellow Poplar DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have?
Some of 11131 Yellow Poplar DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 Yellow Poplar DR currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Yellow Poplar DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Yellow Poplar DR pet-friendly?
No, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR offer parking?
No, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR does not offer parking.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have a pool?
Yes, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR has a pool.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have accessible units?
No, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Yellow Poplar DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11131 Yellow Poplar DR has units with air conditioning.
