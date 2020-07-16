All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 10977 Cherry Laurel DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
10977 Cherry Laurel DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

10977 Cherry Laurel DR

10977 Cherry Laurel Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10977 Cherry Laurel Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Reflection Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Reflection Isles built Lennar single-family home (2016) available for annual renters who want a prime location in the Fort Myers area-close to shopping (Whole Foods nearby), beaches, spring training, I-75, airport, etc. Spacious, open living floor plan with three bedrooms, den/study, three bathrooms, and laundry room (newer dryer). The kitchen is fully equipped (newer stove) with custom upgrades and neutral decor plus custom fixtures. Two car garage with epoxy flooring and plenty of storage for all your "stuff". Located in a more private area of the community away from traffic. Lanai overlooks peaceful Preserve (protected) with long lake views off to the side for additional privacy. Built by Lennar, Reflection Isles is a gated, diverse and active community with numerous amenities bordering an environmentally sensitive 2K acre Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. Rent includes lawn care, cable, amenities, etc. To learn more about Reflection Isles just Google the community website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have any available units?
10977 Cherry Laurel DR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have?
Some of 10977 Cherry Laurel DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10977 Cherry Laurel DR currently offering any rent specials?
10977 Cherry Laurel DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10977 Cherry Laurel DR pet-friendly?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR offer parking?
Yes, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR offers parking.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have a pool?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR does not have a pool.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have accessible units?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10977 Cherry Laurel DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10977 Cherry Laurel DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10977 Cherry Laurel DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity