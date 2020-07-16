10977 Cherry Laurel DR

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Reflection Isles built Lennar single-family home (2016) available for annual renters who want a prime location in the Fort Myers area-close to shopping (Whole Foods nearby), beaches, spring training, I-75, airport, etc. Spacious, open living floor plan with three bedrooms, den/study, three bathrooms, and laundry room (newer dryer). The kitchen is fully equipped (newer stove) with custom upgrades and neutral decor plus custom fixtures. Two car garage with epoxy flooring and plenty of storage for all your "stuff". Located in a more private area of the community away from traffic. Lanai overlooks peaceful Preserve (protected) with long lake views off to the side for additional privacy. Built by Lennar, Reflection Isles is a gated, diverse and active community with numerous amenities bordering an environmentally sensitive 2K acre Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. Rent includes lawn care, cable, amenities, etc. To learn more about Reflection Isles just Google the community website.