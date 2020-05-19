10482 Casella WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court

Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai. Tastefully appointed throughout with neutral colors to make it Light and Bright! Master suite with king bed, walk in closets, and bathroom with large walk-in shower. The two guest bedrooms with queen bed share guest bathroom. Enjoy the season in this outstanding unit along with all the fabulous amenities that Pelican Preserve a has to offer to include a 70,000 sq ft. Town Center offering 2 outdoor pools and indoor lap pool and walking track, pickleball, tennis, golf, spa, fitness center, 2 restaurants, craft, sewing & woodworking room, billiards room, theater, dog park, exercise classes bingo nights, card rooms, outside amphitheater, nature walk with preserve boardwalk, and more. Golf memberships available but not mandatory offering 27 holes of golf. This is a 55 or better community.