Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:23 PM

10482 Casella WAY

10482 Casella Way · (239) 940-0529
Location

10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai. Tastefully appointed throughout with neutral colors to make it Light and Bright! Master suite with king bed, walk in closets, and bathroom with large walk-in shower. The two guest bedrooms with queen bed share guest bathroom. Enjoy the season in this outstanding unit along with all the fabulous amenities that Pelican Preserve a has to offer to include a 70,000 sq ft. Town Center offering 2 outdoor pools and indoor lap pool and walking track, pickleball, tennis, golf, spa, fitness center, 2 restaurants, craft, sewing & woodworking room, billiards room, theater, dog park, exercise classes bingo nights, card rooms, outside amphitheater, nature walk with preserve boardwalk, and more. Golf memberships available but not mandatory offering 27 holes of golf. This is a 55 or better community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10482 Casella WAY have any available units?
10482 Casella WAY has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10482 Casella WAY have?
Some of 10482 Casella WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10482 Casella WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10482 Casella WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10482 Casella WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10482 Casella WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10482 Casella WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10482 Casella WAY does offer parking.
Does 10482 Casella WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10482 Casella WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10482 Casella WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10482 Casella WAY has a pool.
Does 10482 Casella WAY have accessible units?
No, 10482 Casella WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10482 Casella WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10482 Casella WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10482 Casella WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10482 Casella WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
