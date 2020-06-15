10375 Carolina Willow DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Four bedroom home in the wonderful gated community of Botanica Lakes. Idea location for the busy executive type. The home has many features that you will love. Easy maintenance is one. Also find all modern appliances for your convenience which includes washer and dryer. Who needs the beach with fabulous resort style pool and water park for your family enjoyment. Also a beautiful clubhouse for you to use. Back to the home interior. You will find master bedroom is an oasis with a spa like en-suite and trey ceiling with sliders to your breezy screened lanai. Much more to this home so check it out.