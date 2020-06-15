10375 Carolina Willow DR

10375 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Arborwood
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Four bedroom home in the wonderful gated community of Botanica Lakes. Idea location for the busy executive type. The home has many features that you will love. Easy maintenance is one. Also find all modern appliances for your convenience which includes washer and dryer. Who needs the beach with fabulous resort style pool and water park for your family enjoyment. Also a beautiful clubhouse for you to use. Back to the home interior. You will find master bedroom is an oasis with a spa like en-suite and trey ceiling with sliders to your breezy screened lanai. Much more to this home so check it out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
