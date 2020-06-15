10274 Via Colomba CIR

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Beautiful and well appointed newer build townhome in a great location off six mile cypress!! This home is an end unit, extremely bright and airy floor plan here with private preserve views all around. Tiled first floor, crown molding, cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances are just some of what this has to offer! Open layout on first floor with dining/living combo and breakfast nook as well as half bath. Features 3 bedrooms upstairs, with large master bedroom with two walk in closets. Property is available now. Nestled in gated community with amenities such as pool, hot tub, exercise room, media room and club house!