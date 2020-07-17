10013 Windy Pointe CT

Amenities

parking stainless steel gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Fully Furnished Cayman Floor Plan for rent. This great Lake view home features 3 full bedroom and a den, formal dining room and open living area. The kitchen is the heart of the home with Quartz counter tops, stainless steal appliances and breakfast bar. Looking for at least 60 day rentals, open for 2020/ 2021.. Rent included Lawn care and Marina Bay's clubhouse offers a fully-equipped fitness center, aerobics studio, indoor sports court, catering kitchen, game/card room, and more! There are many outdoor amenities such as a resort-style pool, lap pool, tennis, pickle-ball, and party pavilion. Minutes away are restaurants, major roadways, airports, and Gulf Coast beaches. Close to great attractions like spring training! Popular shopping like Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and Bell Tower Shops. Great schools, parks, medical facilities and every day conveniences.