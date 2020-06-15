All apartments in Forest City
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Blvd

6701 Shellbark Boulevard · (407) 921-9203
Location

6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL 32703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2480 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,480

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258

Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath +Bonus Room ,Custom home with tile roof, complete replica of Italian villa , this masterpiece has 150 ft long driveway with a secluded and peaceful atmosphere. 15 minutes to( I4) , 22 minutes Disney (429) unique open floor plan for entertainment ,designate room for home theater Italian/wood /carpet flooring and imported materials throughout , french doors allowing the flow of natural light. 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathrooms there is a large bonus room perfect office or home gym with its own private entrance. 1+.acres trees , corner lot dead-end. custom features, a combination of real impressive large living room with over 400 sq ft shared with a high 24 ft ceiling, with a separate room for a bar with a combination of luxury and appointed wood glass windows and a fireplace. The kitchen has a light wood cabinets and granite tops, luxury appliances by GE profile stainless steel, many wood decks around
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have any available units?
6701 Shellbark Blvd has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have?
Some of 6701 Shellbark Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Shellbark Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Shellbark Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Shellbark Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Shellbark Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd offer parking?
No, 6701 Shellbark Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Shellbark Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have a pool?
No, 6701 Shellbark Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6701 Shellbark Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Shellbark Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Shellbark Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Shellbark Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
