6701 Shellbark Blvd

Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath +Bonus Room ,Custom home with tile roof, complete replica of Italian villa , this masterpiece has 150 ft long driveway with a secluded and peaceful atmosphere. 15 minutes to( I4) , 22 minutes Disney (429) unique open floor plan for entertainment ,designate room for home theater Italian/wood /carpet flooring and imported materials throughout , french doors allowing the flow of natural light. 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathrooms there is a large bonus room perfect office or home gym with its own private entrance. 1+.acres trees , corner lot dead-end. custom features, a combination of real impressive large living room with over 400 sq ft shared with a high 24 ft ceiling, with a separate room for a bar with a combination of luxury and appointed wood glass windows and a fireplace. The kitchen has a light wood cabinets and granite tops, luxury appliances by GE profile stainless steel, many wood decks around

