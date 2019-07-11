All apartments in Forest City
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

5962 Paxton Ct

5962 Paxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

5962 Paxton Court, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
House for Rent! - Property Id: 129204

Welcome to this beautiful waterfront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, situated on a quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Enclave at Bear Lake. Located in the heart of Maitland, Apopka, and Altamonte Springs, you will have easy access to Maitland Blvd, SR 429, SR 436, SR 434, I-4 and SR 414. Filled with style and design, this home includes a huge bonus room, 42" white cabinets, granite kitchen & master bath counters, stainless steel appliances, 18" tile in all wet areas, tray ceiling in master bedroom, and custom interior paint. This home is 100% Energy Star certified saving you money on your energy bill. This is a quaint enclave of 35 home sites that are maintenance free. All lawn mowing and edging are INCLUDED for you!

First month rent, $2,300.00 security deposit, $35.00 application fee, and 1-year minimum lease required. Sorry, no pets or smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129204
Property Id 129204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 Paxton Ct have any available units?
5962 Paxton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 5962 Paxton Ct have?
Some of 5962 Paxton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5962 Paxton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5962 Paxton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 Paxton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5962 Paxton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct offer parking?
No, 5962 Paxton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5962 Paxton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct have a pool?
No, 5962 Paxton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct have accessible units?
No, 5962 Paxton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5962 Paxton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5962 Paxton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5962 Paxton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
