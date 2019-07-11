5962 Paxton Ct

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful waterfront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, situated on a quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Enclave at Bear Lake. Located in the heart of Maitland, Apopka, and Altamonte Springs, you will have easy access to Maitland Blvd, SR 429, SR 436, SR 434, I-4 and SR 414. Filled with style and design, this home includes a huge bonus room, 42" white cabinets, granite kitchen & master bath counters, stainless steel appliances, 18" tile in all wet areas, tray ceiling in master bedroom, and custom interior paint. This home is 100% Energy Star certified saving you money on your energy bill. This is a quaint enclave of 35 home sites that are maintenance free. All lawn mowing and edging are INCLUDED for you!



First month rent, $2,300.00 security deposit, $35.00 application fee, and 1-year minimum lease required. Sorry, no pets or smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129204

No Pets Allowed



