473 Jordan Stuart Circle 121

Amenities
1 BR Apartment / Condo for rent Altamonte / Apopka - Spacious 1/1 Condo at the Milan Condominium. Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities. Walk in closet in master bedroom; Huge Garden Tub in master bathroom; Spacious laundry room for side by side washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, pest control and maintenance included. Ten minutes from the Altamonte Mall and I-4 exit. Centrally located.
Pet Deposit $200
Pet Fee $100
Maximum 2 pets per unit
Breed Restrictions apply
(RLNE5781092)