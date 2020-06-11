473 Jordan Stuart Circle 121

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets gym pool car wash area

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

1 BR Apartment / Condo for rent Altamonte / Apopka - Spacious 1/1 Condo at the Milan Condominium. Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities. Walk in closet in master bedroom; Huge Garden Tub in master bathroom; Spacious laundry room for side by side washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, pest control and maintenance included. Ten minutes from the Altamonte Mall and I-4 exit. Centrally located.



Pet Deposit $200

Pet Fee $100



Maximum 2 pets per unit

Breed Restrictions apply



(RLNE5781092)