2910 Harbour Grace Ct

APOPKA: Wekiva Reserve! AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - 2 story townhome with 2 master suites located upstairs and 2 full baths. The 1/2 bath is located downstairs. The living room/ dining area is combined and the living room features new laminate flooring and a wood burning fireplace for the nights that are a little cooler. Nice size kitchen offers a pass through window to the dining area. New carpet in bedrooms and stairs. There is a bonus room off of the kitchen could be used as an eat-in area or an additional sitting area. The screened porch is perfect for relaxing any time of the day.

This community offers a swimming pool and tennis courts. Convenient to schools, shopping and major roads!



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhome

All Kitchen Appliances

Additional Eating Space/Family Room

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY

Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room

Laminate, Carpet and Tile Flooring

Screened Porch

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



