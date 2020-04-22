All apartments in Forest City
2910 Harbour Grace Ct

2910 Harbour Grace Court · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Harbour Grace Court, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
APOPKA: Wekiva Reserve! AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - 2 story townhome with 2 master suites located upstairs and 2 full baths. The 1/2 bath is located downstairs. The living room/ dining area is combined and the living room features new laminate flooring and a wood burning fireplace for the nights that are a little cooler. Nice size kitchen offers a pass through window to the dining area. New carpet in bedrooms and stairs. There is a bonus room off of the kitchen could be used as an eat-in area or an additional sitting area. The screened porch is perfect for relaxing any time of the day.
This community offers a swimming pool and tennis courts. Convenient to schools, shopping and major roads!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhome
All Kitchen Appliances
Additional Eating Space/Family Room
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS ONLY
Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Laminate, Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3775514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have any available units?
2910 Harbour Grace Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have?
Some of 2910 Harbour Grace Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Harbour Grace Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Harbour Grace Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Harbour Grace Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct offer parking?
No, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct has a pool.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct has accessible units.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Harbour Grace Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Harbour Grace Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

