195 VARSITY CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is just under 3200 sq. ft. of living space. It's a split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side and the master suite with master bathroom and an additional bedroom/office and pool bathroom on the other. Beautiful tile and laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen is completely upgraded with granite counters and backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The home is full of upgrades including custom built-ins in all the bedrooms, ceiling speakers, and plantations shutters throughout. The dining room is located just inside the entry way, and the living room has a fireplace and is on the opposite side of the kitchen with an entrance to the screened in porch with the pool. The very spacious master suite with a bonus area, tray ceiling, custom cabinets has a master bathroom with double vanity, double walk in closets, jetted bathtub and walk in shower. Upstairs is a large bonus room perfect for a game room or 5th bedroom. Out back enjoy the hot summer days in the pool located in a large screen in porch or outside in the bonus paver area with a gazebo. Convenient location close to I4 and in a great school district. The neighborhood is only minutes from local shopping, dining, and the Altamonte mall.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management