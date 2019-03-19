All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 195 VARSITY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
195 VARSITY CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 VARSITY CIR

195 Varsity Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

195 Varsity Circle, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is just under 3200 sq. ft. of living space. It's a split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side and the master suite with master bathroom and an additional bedroom/office and pool bathroom on the other. Beautiful tile and laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen is completely upgraded with granite counters and backsplash, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The home is full of upgrades including custom built-ins in all the bedrooms, ceiling speakers, and plantations shutters throughout. The dining room is located just inside the entry way, and the living room has a fireplace and is on the opposite side of the kitchen with an entrance to the screened in porch with the pool. The very spacious master suite with a bonus area, tray ceiling, custom cabinets has a master bathroom with double vanity, double walk in closets, jetted bathtub and walk in shower. Upstairs is a large bonus room perfect for a game room or 5th bedroom. Out back enjoy the hot summer days in the pool located in a large screen in porch or outside in the bonus paver area with a gazebo. Convenient location close to I4 and in a great school district. The neighborhood is only minutes from local shopping, dining, and the Altamonte mall.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 VARSITY CIR have any available units?
195 VARSITY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 195 VARSITY CIR have?
Some of 195 VARSITY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 VARSITY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
195 VARSITY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 VARSITY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 VARSITY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR offer parking?
No, 195 VARSITY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 VARSITY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 195 VARSITY CIR has a pool.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR have accessible units?
No, 195 VARSITY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 VARSITY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 VARSITY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 VARSITY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 2 BedroomsForest City Apartments with Gyms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus