Forest City, FL
1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE

1104 East Lakeview Circle
Location

1104 East Lakeview Circle, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single family lakefront home, located in a quiet neighborhood. 2054 SQ FT living area. The whole house has been Fully renovated. Brand new A.C unit, installed in 2019, for reduced energy consumption. Brand new water softener system, installed in 2019. New roof, installed in 2018. New gutters installed in 2019. Upgraded electrical system. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. New appliances in the kitchen. laundry room has a new washer and dryer. Attached car port located in the front of the house, with 2 storage closets, car port fits 2 vehicles. Large front yard with 2 long driveways for extra parking. large backyard with a view of the lake. Located a few minutes from the mall and close to several shopping plazas and restaurants. Easy access to major streets and I-4. Not accepting section 8 at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
