1104 E LAKEVIEW CIRCLE

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single family lakefront home, located in a quiet neighborhood. 2054 SQ FT living area. The whole house has been Fully renovated. Brand new A.C unit, installed in 2019, for reduced energy consumption. Brand new water softener system, installed in 2019. New roof, installed in 2018. New gutters installed in 2019. Upgraded electrical system. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. New appliances in the kitchen. laundry room has a new washer and dryer. Attached car port located in the front of the house, with 2 storage closets, car port fits 2 vehicles. Large front yard with 2 long driveways for extra parking. large backyard with a view of the lake. Located a few minutes from the mall and close to several shopping plazas and restaurants. Easy access to major streets and I-4. Not accepting section 8 at this time.