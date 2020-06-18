All apartments in Forest City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1035 Branchwood Dr

1035 Branchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.ft home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and attached two car garage and is conveniently located near SR 436 between Bear Lake Rd and Balmy Beach Dr. Spacious split plan with large living room flowing nicely into the partially open kitchen/dining area with family room beyond. Oversize tile throughout the main living space & bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms & family room, freshly cleaned tile. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar, and a large, fully-fenced backyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and all lawn maintenance.

Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Tile and Carpet, 1-35lb or less-Non-Aggressive breed Pet allowed-*Owner Approval Needed, Private-Fenced Backyard, Attached 2 Car Garage

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4367165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have any available units?
1035 Branchwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1035 Branchwood Dr have?
Some of 1035 Branchwood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Branchwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Branchwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Branchwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Branchwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Branchwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Branchwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1035 Branchwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1035 Branchwood Dr has accessible units.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Branchwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 Branchwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 Branchwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
