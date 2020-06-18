1035 Branchwood Dr

Amenities

Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.ft home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and attached two car garage and is conveniently located near SR 436 between Bear Lake Rd and Balmy Beach Dr. Spacious split plan with large living room flowing nicely into the partially open kitchen/dining area with family room beyond. Oversize tile throughout the main living space & bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms & family room, freshly cleaned tile. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar, and a large, fully-fenced backyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and all lawn maintenance.



Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Tile and Carpet, 1-35lb or less-Non-Aggressive breed Pet allowed-*Owner Approval Needed, Private-Fenced Backyard, Attached 2 Car Garage



Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



