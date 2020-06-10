768 EAGLE COVE DR

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful home in Eagle Cove at Eagle Harbor. Unbelievable upgrades throughout! Recently renovated kitchen that boasts both a breakfast bar and an island bar in the middle of the kitchen, providing numerous spaces for seating! Very open floor plan. Wonderful hardwood floors in family room and dining room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious Owners Suite. Closets in Owners Suite and guest bedroom have california closets. Split floor plan. Nice decorator paint throughout. Covered lanai overlooking a pond. Nice quiet neighborhood.This house is a must see! Amenities include pool with water park, tennis, basketball courts, and playgrounds. Located in the much sought after A rated Clay County school system. Minutes to NAS JAX.