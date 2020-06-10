746 EAGLE COVE DR

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bedroom 3 bath home located in the desired community of Eagle Cove in Eagle Harbor. Spacious floor plan offering 2,600 sq ft. Home also sits on a sparkling pond and offers great views. Family room, kitchen and eat in area are all joined allowing for an open floor plan. Home also has a formal dining room off of front foyer and a formal living room or office that has double door entry. Kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry and chefs island / breakfast bar. Master bedroom is beautiful accented with trey ceilings and bay windows that overlook the pond. Master bath is attached and includes a relaxing garden tub, glass front walk in shower, his and her sinks, over sized walk in closet and ceramic tiling. 3 additional rooms are spacio