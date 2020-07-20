Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 328 SCENIC POINT LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
328 SCENIC POINT LN
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
328 SCENIC POINT LN
328 Scenic Point Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
328 Scenic Point Lane, Fleming Island, FL 32003
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
3 story 4/3.5 townhome in Orange Park. Centrally located with easy access to Fleming Island and North to I 295. Views of the St. John's River.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have any available units?
328 SCENIC POINT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fleming Island, FL
.
What amenities does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have?
Some of 328 SCENIC POINT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 328 SCENIC POINT LN currently offering any rent specials?
328 SCENIC POINT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 SCENIC POINT LN pet-friendly?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fleming Island
.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN offer parking?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not offer parking.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have a pool?
Yes, 328 SCENIC POINT LN has a pool.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have accessible units?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 SCENIC POINT LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Similar Pages
Fleming Island 1 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Balconies
Fleming Island Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Kingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Sawgrass, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida