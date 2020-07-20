All apartments in Fleming Island
Fleming Island, FL
328 SCENIC POINT LN
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 PM

328 SCENIC POINT LN

328 Scenic Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

328 Scenic Point Lane, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
3 story 4/3.5 townhome in Orange Park. Centrally located with easy access to Fleming Island and North to I 295. Views of the St. John's River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have any available units?
328 SCENIC POINT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have?
Some of 328 SCENIC POINT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 SCENIC POINT LN currently offering any rent specials?
328 SCENIC POINT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 SCENIC POINT LN pet-friendly?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN offer parking?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not offer parking.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have a pool?
Yes, 328 SCENIC POINT LN has a pool.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have accessible units?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 SCENIC POINT LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 SCENIC POINT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 SCENIC POINT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
