Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

What a beautiful, executive rental in the heart of Eagle Harbor. The views are spectacular. Just a short walk or bike ride to the elementary school, pool and tennis courts. Open floor plan with an amazing amount of storage inside as well as garage. A very large laundry room with plenty of cabinet space. This home is available now.