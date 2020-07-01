2131 TRAILWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Don't miss this well maintained home in Fleming Island. Welcome guests into the foyer that opens to a large living room dining room combination. The updated kitchen has a huge pantry, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. There is a breakfast bar that overlooks a breakfast nook and family room. Upstairs the master suite has his and hers lighted walk in closets. The master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, shower, ceiling fan and private toilet room. Just across from the master suite is a room that can be an office space or a den for the kids. Two of the additional bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom is just across from another full bath. Enjoy the fenced in backyard from the covered patio. Enjoy the Eagle Harbor pools, playgrounds, clubhouse and golf course