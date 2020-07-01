All apartments in Fleming Island
2131 TRAILWOOD DR

2131 Trailwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Trailwood Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Don't miss this well maintained home in Fleming Island. Welcome guests into the foyer that opens to a large living room dining room combination. The updated kitchen has a huge pantry, stainless appliances and 42 inch cabinets. There is a breakfast bar that overlooks a breakfast nook and family room. Upstairs the master suite has his and hers lighted walk in closets. The master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, shower, ceiling fan and private toilet room. Just across from the master suite is a room that can be an office space or a den for the kids. Two of the additional bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom is just across from another full bath. Enjoy the fenced in backyard from the covered patio. Enjoy the Eagle Harbor pools, playgrounds, clubhouse and golf course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have any available units?
2131 TRAILWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have?
Some of 2131 TRAILWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 TRAILWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
2131 TRAILWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 TRAILWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 TRAILWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 TRAILWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

