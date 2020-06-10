2045 SECRET GARDEN LN

Amenities

An absolute lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, town home in Eagle Harbor. Access stairs are all interior and accessible from the (1) car garage and front door. The kitchen is an open floor plan which is designed to allow the person cooking to be a part of the family while preparing the meals. The living area of the home is both laminate wood grained flooring and tile. The screened in balcony is also tiled flooring. The screened balcony is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening beverage. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Having 3 bathrooms allows each bedroom to have it's own private bathroom. The Master bathroom is newly renovated and the shower is perfection. Please schedule an appointment today.