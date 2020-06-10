All apartments in Fleming Island
2045 SECRET GARDEN LN

2045 Secret Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
An absolute lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, town home in Eagle Harbor. Access stairs are all interior and accessible from the (1) car garage and front door. The kitchen is an open floor plan which is designed to allow the person cooking to be a part of the family while preparing the meals. The living area of the home is both laminate wood grained flooring and tile. The screened in balcony is also tiled flooring. The screened balcony is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening beverage. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Having 3 bathrooms allows each bedroom to have it's own private bathroom. The Master bathroom is newly renovated and the shower is perfection. Please schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have any available units?
2045 SECRET GARDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have?
Some of 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2045 SECRET GARDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN offers parking.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
