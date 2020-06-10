All apartments in Fleming Island
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD

1904 Summit Ridge Road · (904) 803-8739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1904 Summit Ridge Road, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room. Four full bathrooms! Open kitchen/great room with tile floors, built ins, solid surface counters, stainless appliances,breakfast bar and abundance of 42'' kitchen cabinets. Large pantry and kitchen area built-in desk! Spacious master suite with great closet space, double sinks, garden bath and large walk in shower. Oversized screened lanai looking to wooded preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have any available units?
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have?
Some of 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD offer parking?
No, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD has a pool.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
