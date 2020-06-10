1904 SUMMIT RIDGE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Amazing opportunity to rent this Black Creek at Eagle Harbor Sid Higginbotham home! Located on a cul-de-sac on a preserve lot. Three way split as well as second floor bedroom/bathroom or bonus room. Four full bathrooms! Open kitchen/great room with tile floors, built ins, solid surface counters, stainless appliances,breakfast bar and abundance of 42'' kitchen cabinets. Large pantry and kitchen area built-in desk! Spacious master suite with great closet space, double sinks, garden bath and large walk in shower. Oversized screened lanai looking to wooded preserve.