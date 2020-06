Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well maintained home in the Eagle Harbor community. Resort style living in an 'A' rated school district. This home has vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/sitting area, large family room with fireplace and built in bookcases. Master bedroom with his and hers separate closets as well as his and hers separate vanities. 2nd level has loft and separate bonus bedroom with full bathroom. Located close to restaurants and NAS Jacksonville.