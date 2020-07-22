All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR

1880 Green Spring Circle
Location

1880 Green Spring Circle, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo that must be seen! It has been lovingly maintained! BRAND NEW Whirlpool appliances have just been installed. (Dishwasher will arrive on 12/19) BRAND NEW PAINT through-out the home. The kitchen and the eat in area has been tiled and looks wonderful. The 1/2 bath is downstairs and an additional storage closet is inside the 1/2 bath! Perfect for all your holiday decorations. All bedrooms are upstairs plus the (2) full bathrooms. The unit comes with a WASHER & DRYER. The AC unit was installed in 2016. Unit has a 1 car garage too! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS CONDO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have any available units?
1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have?
Some of 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR offers parking.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR has a pool.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have accessible units?
No, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR has units with air conditioning.
