1880 GREEN SPRINGS CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

An amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo that must be seen! It has been lovingly maintained! BRAND NEW Whirlpool appliances have just been installed. (Dishwasher will arrive on 12/19) BRAND NEW PAINT through-out the home. The kitchen and the eat in area has been tiled and looks wonderful. The 1/2 bath is downstairs and an additional storage closet is inside the 1/2 bath! Perfect for all your holiday decorations. All bedrooms are upstairs plus the (2) full bathrooms. The unit comes with a WASHER & DRYER. The AC unit was installed in 2016. Unit has a 1 car garage too! NO PETS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS CONDO.