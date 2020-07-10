All apartments in Fleming Island

Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

1810 Holly Flower Lane

1810 Holly Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Holly Flower Lane, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
1810 Holly Flower Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning Waterfront Pace Island Pool Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=REE6U7UFYft

- POOL MAINTENANCE & LAWN TREATMENTS INCLUDED
- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020

This beautiful Pace Island updated waterfront pool home has been meticulously maintained and features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen w/ wine refrigerator, large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook & bar, formal living & dining rooms, spacious family room, master suite overlooking the pool w/ 2 walk-in closets, a large garden bathroom, screened lanai, inground swimming pool and so much more!

The Pace Island community is guard gated and features 2 pools, playground, nature trails, clay and hard surface tennis courts, basketball courts, and dock overlooking Doctors Lake.

School Zoning per Oneclay.net:

Elementary: Robert M Paterson Elementary
Junior High: Green Cove Springs Junior High
Highschool: Fleming Island High

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Fireplace is for decoration only and not to be used.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835136)

