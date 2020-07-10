Amenities

1810 Holly Flower Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning Waterfront Pace Island Pool Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=REE6U7UFYft



- POOL MAINTENANCE & LAWN TREATMENTS INCLUDED

- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020



This beautiful Pace Island updated waterfront pool home has been meticulously maintained and features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen w/ wine refrigerator, large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook & bar, formal living & dining rooms, spacious family room, master suite overlooking the pool w/ 2 walk-in closets, a large garden bathroom, screened lanai, inground swimming pool and so much more!



The Pace Island community is guard gated and features 2 pools, playground, nature trails, clay and hard surface tennis courts, basketball courts, and dock overlooking Doctors Lake.



School Zoning per Oneclay.net:



Elementary: Robert M Paterson Elementary

Junior High: Green Cove Springs Junior High

Highschool: Fleming Island High



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Fireplace is for decoration only and not to be used.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5835136)