Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful 5/4, on a cul-de-sac, on almost half an acre with backyard privacy. Close to all of the amenities Eagle Harbor has to offer including pools, golf course, and more. Great curb appeal with newer paint, carpet and flooring. 3 bedrooms and an office (that will work as a 4th bedroom) downstairs. Upstairs has a full bath and bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom.