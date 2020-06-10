All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT

1724 Eagle Branch Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1724 Eagle Branch Ct, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
This AMAZING 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Fleming Island home can be the perfect home for you and your family and comes with FULL amenities provided by Eagle Harbor HOA (Pools, Club House, Exercise Facilities, Golf Course and much more!)Located minutes from NAS Jax, this home has it all! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, with modern white cabinets. The upstairs boasts a living area and an in-law suite with it's own full bathroom. Enjoy hours of family fun in the screened-in porch and large fenced in backyard yard. Internal and lawn pest control provided. Lawn care not included. Pets upon approval with $250 non refundable pet fee(Sorry, no cats). Non-Smoker only. Available28FEB2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have any available units?
1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have?
Some of 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT currently offering any rent specials?
1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT is pet friendly.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT offer parking?
No, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT does not offer parking.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have a pool?
Yes, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT has a pool.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have accessible units?
Yes, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT has accessible units.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida