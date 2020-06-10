1724 EAGLE BRANCH CT

Amenities

This AMAZING 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Fleming Island home can be the perfect home for you and your family and comes with FULL amenities provided by Eagle Harbor HOA (Pools, Club House, Exercise Facilities, Golf Course and much more!)Located minutes from NAS Jax, this home has it all! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, with modern white cabinets. The upstairs boasts a living area and an in-law suite with it's own full bathroom. Enjoy hours of family fun in the screened-in porch and large fenced in backyard yard. Internal and lawn pest control provided. Lawn care not included. Pets upon approval with $250 non refundable pet fee(Sorry, no cats). Non-Smoker only. Available28FEB2020