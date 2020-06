Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fleming Island Beauty! This 3/2 home has an open floor plan with tray ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and wall to wall carpet. The large kitchen that opens to the family room has lots of storage, counter space, closet pantry and all appliances. There is a large, all season Florida Room which opens to a fenced in back yard.