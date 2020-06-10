All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

1556 LINKSIDE DR

1556 Linkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Linkside Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A nice place to call home! This 3/2 is located in the heart of Eagle Harbor where there's plenty of shopping, eateries, and entertainment nearby. Community amenities include a swim park, tennis courts, walking trails, playgrounds, plus the local golf course is around the corner (golf available with a separate membership). Home features fresh paint, tile throughout the main living areas, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the view of the golf course, nature at the pond, and relax on the back patio under the shade tree....rental rate includes lawn mowing, bush trimming, & yard spraying too.Fireplace mantle is pretty to decorate however fireplace not for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have any available units?
1556 LINKSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have?
Some of 1556 LINKSIDE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 LINKSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1556 LINKSIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 LINKSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1556 LINKSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1556 LINKSIDE DR offers parking.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 LINKSIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1556 LINKSIDE DR has a pool.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 1556 LINKSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 LINKSIDE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 LINKSIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 LINKSIDE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
