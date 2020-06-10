1556 LINKSIDE DR

Amenities

A nice place to call home! This 3/2 is located in the heart of Eagle Harbor where there's plenty of shopping, eateries, and entertainment nearby. Community amenities include a swim park, tennis courts, walking trails, playgrounds, plus the local golf course is around the corner (golf available with a separate membership). Home features fresh paint, tile throughout the main living areas, and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the view of the golf course, nature at the pond, and relax on the back patio under the shade tree....rental rate includes lawn mowing, bush trimming, & yard spraying too.Fireplace mantle is pretty to decorate however fireplace not for use.