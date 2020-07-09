1527 Greenway Place

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - 7 MONTH LEASE ONLY
This Fleming Island Plantation luxury home features an open floor plan with 2 story tall living room w/ fireplace, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bedroom suite with garden bathroom & a large walk-in closet, upstairs loft, new carpets, Florida room, and a two-car garage.
Fleming Island Plantation features incredible amenities including 2 swimming pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, soccer fields and a 18 hole golf course.
RENTLY SELF TOUR:
360 Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BchQrxCk/e
*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.