1527 Greenway Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

AVAILABLE NOW - 7 MONTH LEASE ONLY



This Fleming Island Plantation luxury home features an open floor plan with 2 story tall living room w/ fireplace, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bedroom suite with garden bathroom & a large walk-in closet, upstairs loft, new carpets, Florida room, and a two-car garage.



Fleming Island Plantation features incredible amenities including 2 swimming pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, soccer fields and a 18 hole golf course.



RENTLY SELF TOUR:

360 Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BchQrxCk/e



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.