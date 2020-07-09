All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:06 PM

1527 Greenway Place

1527 Greenway Place · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Greenway Place, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE NOW - 7 MONTH LEASE ONLY

This Fleming Island Plantation luxury home features an open floor plan with 2 story tall living room w/ fireplace, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bedroom suite with garden bathroom & a large walk-in closet, upstairs loft, new carpets, Florida room, and a two-car garage.

Fleming Island Plantation features incredible amenities including 2 swimming pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, soccer fields and a 18 hole golf course.

RENTLY SELF TOUR:
360 Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BchQrxCk/e

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Greenway Place have any available units?
1527 Greenway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1527 Greenway Place have?
Some of 1527 Greenway Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Greenway Place currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Greenway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Greenway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Greenway Place is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Greenway Place offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Greenway Place offers parking.
Does 1527 Greenway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Greenway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Greenway Place have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Greenway Place has a pool.
Does 1527 Greenway Place have accessible units?
No, 1527 Greenway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Greenway Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Greenway Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Greenway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Greenway Place does not have units with air conditioning.

