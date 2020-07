Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool

Lawncare is included with this nicely kept home in the sought after Eagle Harbor community. Home has newer flooring, fixtures, and appliances. Kitchen cabinets have been replaced with new since picture was taken. Location is very close to the community water park and shopping while remaining in a quiet neighborhood. Walking or biking distance to Fleming Island Elementary.