1375 BROOKGREEN WAY

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a spacious living area. Eat in kitchen, dining area and breakfast bar provide a great area for entertaining., The kitchen cabinets are extra height and highlight the tile back splash . The cabinets and large pantry has plenty of storage space.The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Double sinks, a shower and garden tub make up the large master bathroom. The covered patio and fenced in backyard complete the picture. This home includes the Fleming Island Plantation Amenities and is close to Thunderbolt Elementary and Fleming Island High School. This won't last long, so schedule your showing today!