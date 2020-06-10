All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1375 BROOKGREEN WAY

1375 Brookgreen Way · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Brookgreen Way, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a spacious living area. Eat in kitchen, dining area and breakfast bar provide a great area for entertaining., The kitchen cabinets are extra height and highlight the tile back splash . The cabinets and large pantry has plenty of storage space.The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Double sinks, a shower and garden tub make up the large master bathroom. The covered patio and fenced in backyard complete the picture. This home includes the Fleming Island Plantation Amenities and is close to Thunderbolt Elementary and Fleming Island High School. This won't last long, so schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have any available units?
1375 BROOKGREEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have?
Some of 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1375 BROOKGREEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY offer parking?
No, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY has a pool.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 BROOKGREEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
