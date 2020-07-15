All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

34 Andover Dr

34 Andover Drive · (386) 445-6555
Location

34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Andover Dr - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Vacation Rental - 3BD/2BA - Gated Community - Call for Availability - Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean. "Lakes" throughout the community. Want to swim? Use the heated community pool or use the walk over to get onto the beach and swim in the Atlantic Ocean. Sea colony is perfectly located, being midway between historic St. Augustine, the oldest city in the US and, famous Daytona Beach. You can even do a day trip to Orlando to visit the Magic Kingdom and the Universal theme park.
Special Remarks: Minimum 1 month rental. Renter responsible for 12% Transient Tax.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4675357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Andover Dr have any available units?
34 Andover Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34 Andover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34 Andover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Andover Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Andover Dr is pet friendly.
Does 34 Andover Dr offer parking?
No, 34 Andover Dr does not offer parking.
Does 34 Andover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Andover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Andover Dr have a pool?
Yes, 34 Andover Dr has a pool.
Does 34 Andover Dr have accessible units?
No, 34 Andover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Andover Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Andover Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Andover Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Andover Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
