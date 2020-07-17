10 BAY POINTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities. A private, cul de sac location within this lovely golf community, sits this elegant and unique home with impressive architectural features such as a 2 story foyer, arched entries and sky high ceilings. Just renovated & ready to occupy! An enclosed porch will be your tropical retreat. A pristine 3 car garage only adds to the many reasons to see this home today!