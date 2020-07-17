All apartments in Flagler County
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 BAY POINTE Drive

10 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL 32174

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities. A private, cul de sac location within this lovely golf community, sits this elegant and unique home with impressive architectural features such as a 2 story foyer, arched entries and sky high ceilings. Just renovated & ready to occupy! An enclosed porch will be your tropical retreat. A pristine 3 car garage only adds to the many reasons to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have any available units?
10 BAY POINTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagler County, FL.
What amenities does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have?
Some of 10 BAY POINTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 BAY POINTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 BAY POINTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 BAY POINTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 BAY POINTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 BAY POINTE Drive offers parking.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 BAY POINTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have a pool?
No, 10 BAY POINTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 BAY POINTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 BAY POINTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 BAY POINTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 BAY POINTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
