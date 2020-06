Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms. Condo Is Located Between The Intracoastal Waterway And A Nine Hole Golf Course With Direct Views Of The Intracoastal Waterway From The Sliding Glass Back Doors And Balcony. Condo Is Nicely Furnished & Tiled On Lower Floor With Carpet In Upper Level.,Nicely Decorated. Granite & Stainless Steel In Kitchen. Master Bedroom Has Extra Sink!