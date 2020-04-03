All apartments in Flagler Beach
301 S Central Ave

301 South Central Avenue · (386) 233-4875
Location

301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Salty Kisses Seaside Condo Vacation Rental. Come stay in beautiful Flagler Beach, this adorable condo by the sea is just steps to the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier and the beach. Located in downtown it's walking distance to shops, restaurants, art galleries and Veterans Memorial Park which hosts many weekend events and festivals. The Plaza Caribe is a quiet, quaint condo complex with just 11 units offering a beautiful heated pool, grill, lounge chairs, tables and umbrellas. It's the perfect place to relax, read a book by the pool or sip a glass of wine on your deck with a sneak peak of the ocean and sea breezes. The condo offers 1 bedroom with dresser, closet and TV, kitchen with refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, cooking supplies, dishes and utensils, living room with pull out sofa and tv. Comfortably sleeps 4 guests total. Three night minimum, call for nightly, weekly or monthly pricing and availability. Laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Central Ave have any available units?
301 S Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagler Beach, FL.
What amenities does 301 S Central Ave have?
Some of 301 S Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 S Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler Beach.
Does 301 S Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 301 S Central Ave does offer parking.
Does 301 S Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 S Central Ave has a pool.
Does 301 S Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 S Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 S Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
