301 S Central Ave

Salty Kisses Seaside Condo Vacation Rental. Come stay in beautiful Flagler Beach, this adorable condo by the sea is just steps to the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier and the beach. Located in downtown it's walking distance to shops, restaurants, art galleries and Veterans Memorial Park which hosts many weekend events and festivals. The Plaza Caribe is a quiet, quaint condo complex with just 11 units offering a beautiful heated pool, grill, lounge chairs, tables and umbrellas. It's the perfect place to relax, read a book by the pool or sip a glass of wine on your deck with a sneak peak of the ocean and sea breezes. The condo offers 1 bedroom with dresser, closet and TV, kitchen with refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, cooking supplies, dishes and utensils, living room with pull out sofa and tv. Comfortably sleeps 4 guests total. Three night minimum, call for nightly, weekly or monthly pricing and availability. Laundry on site.