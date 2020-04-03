216 S 3rd St

Amenities

Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons). Backyard with grill for cookouts and entertaining. Ocean view, one and a half blocks from pier. Walk to beach, fishing, restaurants and entertainment. Available to rent monthly, seasonally, or longer term. Will discuss shorter term rentals. Perfect for people building a home or just moving to the area. Larger groups may also rent adjoining 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at 216 B South Third Street which sleeps seven additional people.