216 S 3rd St
216 S 3rd St

216 South 3rd Street · (847) 865-9309
Location

216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons). Backyard with grill for cookouts and entertaining. Ocean view, one and a half blocks from pier. Walk to beach, fishing, restaurants and entertainment. Available to rent monthly, seasonally, or longer term. Will discuss shorter term rentals. Perfect for people building a home or just moving to the area. Larger groups may also rent adjoining 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at 216 B South Third Street which sleeps seven additional people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S 3rd St have any available units?
216 S 3rd St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 S 3rd St have?
Some of 216 S 3rd St's amenities include recently renovated, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
216 S 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 216 S 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler Beach.
Does 216 S 3rd St offer parking?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 216 S 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S 3rd St have a pool?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 216 S 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 S 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 S 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
