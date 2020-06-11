All apartments in Flagler Beach
Find more places like 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagler Beach, FL
/
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:00 AM

1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd

1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard · (386) 237-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagler Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. Kitchen featured including: granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms nicely sized. Large, masterbedroom has a private balcony. Master bathroom has a garden tub, his and her sinks and walk-in shower. Laundry room. Nearby: walking and biking paths, beach access, boating, fishing, shopping, dining and just steps from the beach! Call today to book a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have any available units?
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have?
Some of 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler Beach.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Flagler Beach 2 BedroomsFlagler Beach Apartments with Balcony
Flagler Beach Apartments with PoolFlagler Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagler Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDeltona, FL
Glencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity