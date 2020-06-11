1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities

Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. Kitchen featured including: granite counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms nicely sized. Large, masterbedroom has a private balcony. Master bathroom has a garden tub, his and her sinks and walk-in shower. Laundry room. Nearby: walking and biking paths, beach access, boating, fishing, shopping, dining and just steps from the beach! Call today to book a private showing.