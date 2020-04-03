All apartments in Fisher Island
Location

19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19211 · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly. Features include: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,429 sq ft interior, expansive wraparound terraces perfect for entertaining, marble floors throughout, new furniture, new appliances, etc. Located steps away from the sandy beach club, mansion, and tennis center. Fisher Island is private residential oasis offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. It's also available for sale asking $1.350M. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
19211 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 19211 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19211 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19211 Fisher Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19211 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19211 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19211 Fisher Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19211 Fisher Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19211 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 19211 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19211 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19211 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19211 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
