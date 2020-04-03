19211 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly. Features include: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,429 sq ft interior, expansive wraparound terraces perfect for entertaining, marble floors throughout, new furniture, new appliances, etc. Located steps away from the sandy beach club, mansion, and tennis center. Fisher Island is private residential oasis offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. It's also available for sale asking $1.350M. Easy to show!