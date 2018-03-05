16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Available June 15*** Spacious and Well Appointed -- Maintenance Free - City Home at Fishhawk Ranch's Park Square are reminiscent of the Florida of yester year with all of the classics...Balconies, Brick accented streets and Walkways. Perfectly located and stylishly composed. The 2686 sqft 4 bedroom / 3 Bath / 2 car garage , Hyde Park Built - Jacaranda floor plan offers great living spaces: Living Room, Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen, Huge Master Suite with Retreat and Generously Sized Bedrooms. Stunning Master Suite with Private Retreat is Great for Sitting Area, Office, Nursery. PLUS, it has an Oversized Walk-In Closet. Huge Master Bath complete with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, and Shower. Generously Sized Bedrooms with large Walk-In Closets and Guest Bedroom downstairs next to a full bath. No landscaping to worry about, the yard is maintained by the HOA. Enjoy the quality and pride that comes from living in a Hyde Park Builders Home,