Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

16126 Bridgecrossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16126 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available June 15*** Spacious and Well Appointed -- Maintenance Free - City Home at Fishhawk Ranch's Park Square are reminiscent of the Florida of yester year with all of the classics...Balconies, Brick accented streets and Walkways. Perfectly located and stylishly composed. The 2686 sqft 4 bedroom / 3 Bath / 2 car garage , Hyde Park Built - Jacaranda floor plan offers great living spaces: Living Room, Dining Room, Upgraded Kitchen, Huge Master Suite with Retreat and Generously Sized Bedrooms. Stunning Master Suite with Private Retreat is Great for Sitting Area, Office, Nursery. PLUS, it has an Oversized Walk-In Closet. Huge Master Bath complete with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, and Shower. Generously Sized Bedrooms with large Walk-In Closets and Guest Bedroom downstairs next to a full bath. No landscaping to worry about, the yard is maintained by the HOA. Enjoy the quality and pride that comes from living in a Hyde Park Builders Home,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16126 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
