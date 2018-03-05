6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room, tons of closet and storage space, a private screen enclosed courtyard, detached 2 car garage with alley access, and more! Owner recently replaced all 1st level flooring, updated appliances and fixtures, installed granite countertops, and more! Residents can walk to restaurants, and shopping plus have access to community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trials, top rated schools and more!