Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · (813) 653-9676
Location

6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room, tons of closet and storage space, a private screen enclosed courtyard, detached 2 car garage with alley access, and more! Owner recently replaced all 1st level flooring, updated appliances and fixtures, installed granite countertops, and more! Residents can walk to restaurants, and shopping plus have access to community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trials, top rated schools and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
