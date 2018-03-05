5511 KEELER OAK STREET

Amenities

Enjoy this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Study, 3 Car Side-Entry Garage, Pool Home with plenty of room to breathe. This spacious home sits on a 3/4 acre lot with a very large fenced area in the rear. The heated pool and spa area features a large gazebo and plenty of paver patio space for all your gatherings. The rear of the home features a more than 1000 sq ft screened patio/lanai. Rent includes pest service, basic cable, and pool service. The community is gated with 24 hour security and includes lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, a roller hockey court, soccer fields, softball fields, several miles of walking trails, and a playground.