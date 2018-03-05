All apartments in Fish Hawk
5511 KEELER OAK STREET

5511 Keeler Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Keeler Oak Street, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Study, 3 Car Side-Entry Garage, Pool Home with plenty of room to breathe. This spacious home sits on a 3/4 acre lot with a very large fenced area in the rear. The heated pool and spa area features a large gazebo and plenty of paver patio space for all your gatherings. The rear of the home features a more than 1000 sq ft screened patio/lanai. Rent includes pest service, basic cable, and pool service. The community is gated with 24 hour security and includes lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, a roller hockey court, soccer fields, softball fields, several miles of walking trails, and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have any available units?
5511 KEELER OAK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have?
Some of 5511 KEELER OAK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 KEELER OAK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5511 KEELER OAK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 KEELER OAK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET offers parking.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET has a pool.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 KEELER OAK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 KEELER OAK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
