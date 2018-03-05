All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

16105 Starling Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16105 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in FishHawk Ranch's Starling, this spacious home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to effectively utilize each of its 2,328 square feet.

The unique entry on the side allows for a bright foyer as you enter the home onto tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.

The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large center preparation island / breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless-steel appliances (including refrigerator!) and plenty of recessed lighting.

The breakfast nook connects to the covered lanai through sliding glass doors and overlooks the fully-fenced backyard. A unique utility closet in the backyard is great for extra storage.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms; The master suite features a large bedroom and bathroom with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower, garden tub and a massive closet with a fully-custom California Closet system that will organize even the largest wardrobe!

No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
