16105 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located in FishHawk Ranch's Starling, this spacious home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to effectively utilize each of its 2,328 square feet.



The unique entry on the side allows for a bright foyer as you enter the home onto tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.



The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large center preparation island / breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless-steel appliances (including refrigerator!) and plenty of recessed lighting.



The breakfast nook connects to the covered lanai through sliding glass doors and overlooks the fully-fenced backyard. A unique utility closet in the backyard is great for extra storage.



Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms; The master suite features a large bedroom and bathroom with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower, garden tub and a massive closet with a fully-custom California Closet system that will organize even the largest wardrobe!



No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services!