5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE

Amenities
Beautiful home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 car garage and no backyard neighbors! Open-concept living area features a modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern lighting. All tile floors downstairs with sliders that exhibit a beautiful view of the huge back yard. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite to include the large master bedroom, gorgeous master bath with a granite dual sink vanity, glass shower enclosure, garden tub, and huge master closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath upstairs, along with a spacious loft area that makes the perfect living area or open-air office. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenience. The screened and pavered lanai complete with hot tub looks out to the spacious yard on a conservation lot. An outdoor attached utility closet is perfect for extra storage. This home is assigned to the fantastic A rated FishHawk schools and to top it all off it's just a short walk to the beautiful Starling Club - with it's gym, climate controlled pool, splash pad and game room. Rental of this property conveys access to all of FishHawk's spectacular amenities and A rated schools. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.