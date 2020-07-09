All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE

5208 Bannister Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Bannister Park Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 car garage and no backyard neighbors! Open-concept living area features a modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern lighting. All tile floors downstairs with sliders that exhibit a beautiful view of the huge back yard. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite to include the large master bedroom, gorgeous master bath with a granite dual sink vanity, glass shower enclosure, garden tub, and huge master closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath upstairs, along with a spacious loft area that makes the perfect living area or open-air office. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenience. The screened and pavered lanai complete with hot tub looks out to the spacious yard on a conservation lot. An outdoor attached utility closet is perfect for extra storage. This home is assigned to the fantastic A rated FishHawk schools and to top it all off it's just a short walk to the beautiful Starling Club - with it's gym, climate controlled pool, splash pad and game room. Rental of this property conveys access to all of FishHawk's spectacular amenities and A rated schools. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have any available units?
5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have?
Some of 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE has units with air conditioning.

