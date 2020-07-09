5208 BANNISTER PARK LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 car garage and no backyard neighbors! Open-concept living area features a modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern lighting. All tile floors downstairs with sliders that exhibit a beautiful view of the huge back yard. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite to include the large master bedroom, gorgeous master bath with a granite dual sink vanity, glass shower enclosure, garden tub, and huge master closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a second full bath upstairs, along with a spacious loft area that makes the perfect living area or open-air office. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenience. The screened and pavered lanai complete with hot tub looks out to the spacious yard on a conservation lot. An outdoor attached utility closet is perfect for extra storage. This home is assigned to the fantastic A rated FishHawk schools and to top it all off it's just a short walk to the beautiful Starling Club - with it's gym, climate controlled pool, splash pad and game room. Rental of this property conveys access to all of FishHawk's spectacular amenities and A rated schools. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.