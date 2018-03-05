17054 DORMAN ROAD

Amenities

This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 Car Garage Townhouse is located in the popular Garden District of FishHawk Ranch and is close to Park Square, the Aquatic Club, and schools.



The open family room features sliding glass doors to the patio, the kitchen includes gas range, microwave hood and refrigerator (not pictured) and has an adjoining laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.



Coat closet, storage closet, and a half bath finish the first floor.



Upstairs, the spacious master retreat includes a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. All upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.



Carpeting is soft underfoot in the common areas and upstairs with durable tile found in the kitchen and wet areas.



In addition to the large front porch, the generously sized, private screened lanai is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The dual-zone AC system offers separate control of upstairs and downstairs.



Don't bring the mower, lawn care is included in the monthly rent!



Fishhawk offers 25 miles of nature trails, Aquatic center with Olympic-size Swimming Pool, Splash Park, and Water slide, Fitness Center, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playgrounds, Movie Theatre, A Rated Schools and much more.