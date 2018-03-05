All apartments in Fish Hawk
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
17054 DORMAN ROAD
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

17054 DORMAN ROAD

17054 Dorman Road · No Longer Available
Location

17054 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 Car Garage Townhouse is located in the popular Garden District of FishHawk Ranch and is close to Park Square, the Aquatic Club, and schools.

The open family room features sliding glass doors to the patio, the kitchen includes gas range, microwave hood and refrigerator (not pictured) and has an adjoining laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.

Coat closet, storage closet, and a half bath finish the first floor.

Upstairs, the spacious master retreat includes a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower. All upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

Carpeting is soft underfoot in the common areas and upstairs with durable tile found in the kitchen and wet areas.

In addition to the large front porch, the generously sized, private screened lanai is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The dual-zone AC system offers separate control of upstairs and downstairs.

Don't bring the mower, lawn care is included in the monthly rent!

Fishhawk offers 25 miles of nature trails, Aquatic center with Olympic-size Swimming Pool, Splash Park, and Water slide, Fitness Center, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playgrounds, Movie Theatre, A Rated Schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have any available units?
17054 DORMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have?
Some of 17054 DORMAN ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17054 DORMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17054 DORMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17054 DORMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 17054 DORMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17054 DORMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17054 DORMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17054 DORMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17054 DORMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17054 DORMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17054 DORMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17054 DORMAN ROAD has units with air conditioning.
