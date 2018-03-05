All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE

5869 Meadowpark Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5869 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Former Model Home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1.5 car garage home with a private screen enclosed, salt water pool has it all! Nestled in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's Premier master planned communities this home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, lush landscaping, an intercom system, a water softener, tons of storage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, a large foyer with sitting area, an alarm system and more! The open kitchen boasts a large closet pantry, breakfast bar, eating area, and new appliances. The downstairs Master bedroom offers a private patio with sliding doors, a large walk in closet, dual bathroom sinks, garden tub and glass shower. Close to Bevis Elementary and both middle and high school bus stops are just a couple houses away! Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have any available units?
5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have?
Some of 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa