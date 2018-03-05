5869 MEADOWPARK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Former Model Home! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1.5 car garage home with a private screen enclosed, salt water pool has it all! Nestled in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's Premier master planned communities this home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, lush landscaping, an intercom system, a water softener, tons of storage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, a large foyer with sitting area, an alarm system and more! The open kitchen boasts a large closet pantry, breakfast bar, eating area, and new appliances. The downstairs Master bedroom offers a private patio with sliding doors, a large walk in closet, dual bathroom sinks, garden tub and glass shower. Close to Bevis Elementary and both middle and high school bus stops are just a couple houses away! Call today