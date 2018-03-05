16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with an attached 2 car garage in the Fishhawk Ranch subdivision. The two story unit is nearly 1,800 square feet and has been completely remodeled including fresh interior paint, brand new carpet throughout and tile in wet areas. The radiating kitchen boasts elegant cabinetry with crown molding, subway tile backsplash, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! The bathrooms also include the upgraded cabinetry and countertops. The unit features two outdoor patios, one of them being screen enclosed. Brand new hot water tank. The well-maintained gated community offers park-like views, mature landscaping, two community pools and a fitness center.