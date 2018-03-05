All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16431 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16431 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with an attached 2 car garage in the Fishhawk Ranch subdivision. The two story unit is nearly 1,800 square feet and has been completely remodeled including fresh interior paint, brand new carpet throughout and tile in wet areas. The radiating kitchen boasts elegant cabinetry with crown molding, subway tile backsplash, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! The bathrooms also include the upgraded cabinetry and countertops. The unit features two outdoor patios, one of them being screen enclosed. Brand new hot water tank. The well-maintained gated community offers park-like views, mature landscaping, two community pools and a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16431 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

