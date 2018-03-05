All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE

4903 Oakline View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Oakline View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available: 2019-07-01 – Gorgeous pool home on an oversized corner lot! The pool is brand new and heated! Home is directly across the street from the park and mere steps from the Starling clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. This ideally situated, 4/2.5 plus loft is a Mystic II model Beazer home in Starling development of Fishhawk Ranch. The quaint front porch welcomes you to the entry with a two-story foyer. Warm wood-like flooring greets you in the formal living areas and transitions to ceramic tile in the kitchen. The centrally located kitchen will please the family chef with features that include wood cabinetry, ample solid surface counter space, and a preparation island. Stainless appliances include the refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and an extra refrigerator in the garage. Walk through the sliding glass doors and enjoy the huge backyard, pool with a water feature, and the covered lanai. Upstairs you will find the versatile loft, four bedrooms (including the spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closets), and a large Master Bath which boasts a dual basin vanity, garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a second full bath. Also upstairs is the Laundry room and the Washer and Dryer are also included! Included Services: Complete Lawn maintenance, including pool cleaning, pool service, mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization and gas! Included services will save you over $350/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
