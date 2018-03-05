4903 OAKLINE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available: 2019-07-01 – Gorgeous pool home on an oversized corner lot! The pool is brand new and heated! Home is directly across the street from the park and mere steps from the Starling clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. This ideally situated, 4/2.5 plus loft is a Mystic II model Beazer home in Starling development of Fishhawk Ranch. The quaint front porch welcomes you to the entry with a two-story foyer. Warm wood-like flooring greets you in the formal living areas and transitions to ceramic tile in the kitchen. The centrally located kitchen will please the family chef with features that include wood cabinetry, ample solid surface counter space, and a preparation island. Stainless appliances include the refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and an extra refrigerator in the garage. Walk through the sliding glass doors and enjoy the huge backyard, pool with a water feature, and the covered lanai. Upstairs you will find the versatile loft, four bedrooms (including the spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closets), and a large Master Bath which boasts a dual basin vanity, garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a second full bath. Also upstairs is the Laundry room and the Washer and Dryer are also included! Included Services: Complete Lawn maintenance, including pool cleaning, pool service, mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization and gas! Included services will save you over $350/month!