16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE

Check out this David Weekly home is situated in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities, located on a lush conservation lot with no front or rear neighbors! Just a block or two away from Starling Clubhouse and the Tennis Club, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a covered front porch and 3 car tandem garage with a utility sink. The master bedroom is in on the first floor, and the upstairs boasts an over-sized bonus room. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, and extensive 42" cabinetry. The formal dining room is the perfect place to entertain guests. Every counter top in this home is covered in granite, and every bedroom, common living area, and even the screened in back porch have a ceiling fan. All pest control and landscaping maintenance is included: Fishhawk provides residents access to top rated schools, community pools, parks, tennis courts, extensive trails, access to recreation and fitness centers, and more! (Applicant must agree to lease ending June 30th, 2020 or 2021)