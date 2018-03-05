All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE

16107 Courtside View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16107 Courtside View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this David Weekly home is situated in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities, located on a lush conservation lot with no front or rear neighbors! Just a block or two away from Starling Clubhouse and the Tennis Club, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a covered front porch and 3 car tandem garage with a utility sink. The master bedroom is in on the first floor, and the upstairs boasts an over-sized bonus room. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, and extensive 42" cabinetry. The formal dining room is the perfect place to entertain guests. Every counter top in this home is covered in granite, and every bedroom, common living area, and even the screened in back porch have a ceiling fan. All pest control and landscaping maintenance is included: Fishhawk provides residents access to top rated schools, community pools, parks, tennis courts, extensive trails, access to recreation and fitness centers, and more! (Applicant must agree to lease ending June 30th, 2020 or 2021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16107 COURTSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
