15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE

Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more!



Immaculate tile flooring greets you at the custom front door; flanked by formal living and dining rooms boasting stunning crown molding and extends throughout all traffic and wet areas with plush carpeting in the bedrooms.



The open-concept kitchen with adjoining nook and family room complete with a stunning beamed ceiling, also features a center preparation island with breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances including a refrigerator, cooktop range with hood, built-in dual ovens, microwave, and dishwasher. The rich 42" cabinetry with crown, tile backsplash and lovely granite countertops with under-mount sink finish the space in style!



The master suite features a tray ceiling and spacious bath with granite counters and under-mount basin, walk in shower, jetted garden tub and large walk-in closet. Two additional downstairs bedrooms share a full bath with granite counters.



The final two bedrooms and full bath surround the huge upstairs bonus room, making the perfect study/play/game area!



Enjoy the outdoors in comfort by relaxing on the covered lanai overlooking the backyard with conservation views.



Compare: Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!