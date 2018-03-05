All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE

15708 Oakleaf Run Drive · (813) 944-7806
Location

15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3407 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more!

Immaculate tile flooring greets you at the custom front door; flanked by formal living and dining rooms boasting stunning crown molding and extends throughout all traffic and wet areas with plush carpeting in the bedrooms.

The open-concept kitchen with adjoining nook and family room complete with a stunning beamed ceiling, also features a center preparation island with breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances including a refrigerator, cooktop range with hood, built-in dual ovens, microwave, and dishwasher. The rich 42" cabinetry with crown, tile backsplash and lovely granite countertops with under-mount sink finish the space in style!

The master suite features a tray ceiling and spacious bath with granite counters and under-mount basin, walk in shower, jetted garden tub and large walk-in closet. Two additional downstairs bedrooms share a full bath with granite counters.

The final two bedrooms and full bath surround the huge upstairs bonus room, making the perfect study/play/game area!

Enjoy the outdoors in comfort by relaxing on the covered lanai overlooking the backyard with conservation views.

Compare: Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1700
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have any available units?
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
