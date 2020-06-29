All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
213 N. 18th Street - SFH213
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

213 N. 18th Street - SFH213

213 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

213 North 18th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Cottage -

(RLNE5438555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have any available units?
213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 currently offering any rent specials?
213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 pet-friendly?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 offer parking?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not offer parking.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have a pool?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not have a pool.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have accessible units?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 N. 18th Street - SFH213 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balconies
Fernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersFernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Fernandina Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville